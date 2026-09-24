Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian sent a strong message to the US and Israel from the UN General Assembly in New York, but at the same time left open the possibility of a diplomatic solution to the ongoing conflict.

In his speech, Pezeshkian accused Washington of “terrorism“ and stated that Iran would not submit to military or economic pressure. According to him, his country is a victim of aggression and will not “bow its head“.

However, the Iranian president stressed that Tehran remains ready for dialogue and negotiations. He rejected the use of force as a tool to impose a political solution and insisted that the diplomatic process should be based on mutual respect.

The Strait of Hormuz remains at the center

One of the most important issues at the moment is the fate of the Strait of Hormuz – the strategic sea corridor between Iran and the Arab states of the Persian Gulf.

An Iranian official told Reuters that Tehran was ready to open the strait within a week if the United States reduced military pressure and ended its blockade of Iranian ports.

According to Tehran, the Iranian delegation in New York has the authority to hold diplomatic talks. Iran submitted a proposal to the US side to end hostilities through intermediaries as early as September 16.

This means that behind the tough rhetoric from New York, a diplomatic channel continues to exist.

Washington and Tehran are holding talks through intermediaries

In recent hours, the US and Iran have held extensive contacts in New York through intermediaries.

US special envoy Steve Witkoff said that intermediaries had been moving between the US and Iranian delegations for hours. According to him, the talks were constructive and the work will continue.

Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi participated on the Iranian side. According to reports, the talks were aimed specifically at the conditions for a diplomatic settlement, including the future of the Strait of Hormuz.

Tehran sets as conditions a reduction in American military pressure, lifting the blockade and unfreezing Iranian assets.

US President Donald Trump also stated that contacts are continuing and that, in his opinion, an agreement can ultimately be reached. However, he continues to insist that Iran should not have nuclear weapons.

Lebanon: a second front that worries the region

The situation in Lebanon remains one of the most sensitive elements of the regional crisis.

Israel and “Hezbollah“ continue to be embroiled in tensions along Lebanon's southern border, and international efforts are focused on preventing a wider escalation.

Particular attention is being paid to the future of the UN mission UNIFIL. Its mandate is set to end at the end of 2026, and the mission's leadership warns that the withdrawal must be carried out carefully so as not to create a security vacuum.

The Lebanese government insists on maintaining an international presence in the south of the country amid ongoing tensions between Israel and “Hezbollah“.

Iraq tries to play the role of mediator

Iraq is also directly affected by the crisis due to its geographical location and held talks with its Iranian counterpart, Abbas Araghchi. The main topic was regional de-escalation and the restoration of free navigation through the Strait of Hormuz and its relations with Iran.

In New York, Iraqi Foreign Minister Fuad Hussein held talks with his Iranian counterpart Abbas Araghchi. The main topic was regional de-escalation and the restoration of free navigation through the Strait of Hormuz.

Hussein said that dialogue and diplomacy remained the most effective way to reduce tensions and that regional security required cooperation between interested countries.

In parallel, Iraq and Syria are strengthening their contacts. Iraqi Prime Minister Ali al-Zaidi and Syrian President Ahmad al-Sharaa held their first meeting in New York. The two sides are discussing border security and economic alternatives to routes affected by the war around Iran.

Gulf states seek a way to stay out of the war

Qatar, Saudi Arabia, the United Arab Emirates and the other Gulf Cooperation Council countries are facing an extremely complex situation.

On the one hand, they maintain strategic relations with the United States. On the other hand, the escalation of the conflict with Iran directly threatens their territory, energy infrastructure and maritime transport routes.

Qatar is already working with Pakistan to reduce tensions between Washington and Tehran and to guarantee freedom of navigation in the Strait of Hormuz.

At meetings in New York, the US side has spoken with representatives of the Gulf states, Turkey, Iraq, Syria and Jordan about regional security.

The idea of a common security framework between Iran and the Arab Gulf states has also been discussed, and according to regional sources, Tehran is considering the proposal.

Syria also comes into focus

Syria is becoming an important factor due to its proximity to Lebanon, Israel and Iraq.

Damascus and Baghdad are strengthening their coordination, while the United States is trying to encourage closer cooperation between the two countries.

Of particular importance is the issue of security along the Syrian-Iraqi border, where risks of arms smuggling and the activity of remnants of the “Islamic State“ continue to exist.

As of the last hours, the diplomatic window remains open, but the differences between Washington and Tehran are serious. The Strait of Hormuz, Iran's nuclear program and the future of regional armed groups remain among the main unresolved issues.

Sources: Reuters, Associated Press, Al Jazeera, Iranian state media