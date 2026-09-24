Russia receives new batch of Su-57 fighters

The United Aircraft Corporation (UAC), part of the state holding “Rostec“, delivered a new batch of Su-57 multi-role fighters to the Russian Aerospace Forces. The company announced the delivery on its Telegram channel, reports News.bg.

The UAC indicates that the aircraft have passed factory tests and were checked by pilots of the Russian Ministry of Defense in different operating modes, after which they flew to their permanent base.

According to the Russian side, the machines have been delivered in a new technical configuration. However, the specific changes in the modernization have not been announced. According to the information of the UAC, the aircraft can use new types of aviation weapons.

Among the newer weapons presented by Russia for the Su-57 are the S-71M “Monochrome“ and the S-71K “Kover“ cruise missile. Moscow presents the S-71 series ammunition as weapons with stealth characteristics.

The exact number of delivered fighters is not specified. From the published photos and video materials, it can only be concluded that we are talking about several aircraft.

This is the second announced delivery of the Su-57 to the Russian Aerospace Forces this year. A previous batch was announced in February, without specifying a specific number.

According to the Center for Analysis of Strategies and Technologies, by the beginning of 2025, a total of 35 serial Su-57s had been produced under the 2019 contract.

The Su-57 is the latest Russian fighter jet to be mass-produced and designated by Moscow as a fifth-generation aircraft. The first prototype flew in January 2010, and the aircraft entered service in 2020.