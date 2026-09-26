Bloomberg: Trump offered Zelensky a meeting with Putin in Moscow

US President Donald Trump has offered Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky a trip to Moscow to meet with Russian President Vladimir Putin, Bloomberg reported. According to the publication, the offer was made during the meeting between the two in New York on September 22 and was related to negotiations to end the war.

Zelensky has refused the offer. Sources familiar with the Ukrainian president's position told Bloomberg that he was irritated by the issue being raised. The White House did not respond to a request for comment from the media.

The Ukrainian President's Office denied the information. “This is false information“, said Zelensky's communications adviser Dmytro Lytvyn. They did not provide further details about the conversation between the two presidents.

Talks about a ceasefire on energy facilities

According to Bloomberg, this week Zelensky and Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov held separate meetings with representatives of the Trump administration in New York. The United States has insisted that Kiev and Moscow negotiate a ceasefire regarding strikes on energy facilities of both countries.

The topic was discussed against the backdrop of a sharp rise in global diesel prices. The publication did not indicate a specific agreement reached between Ukraine and Russia.

Possible negotiations in the United Arab Emirates

On Friday, Zelensky said that technical peace talks between the United States, Ukraine and Russia would likely be held in the United Arab Emirates. He said Washington has not yet proposed a date for the meeting.

The Ukrainian president had earlier pointed to the G20 leaders' meeting in Miami as a possible venue for trilateral talks between Ukraine, the United States and Russia. US Secretary of State Marco Rubio expressed hope that Putin would attend the forum in December. At the same time, the Russian president rejected Zelensky's proposal for talks on the sidelines of the G20 summit in the United States.

Sources: Ukrainska Pravda, Bloomberg