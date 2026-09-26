Saudi Arabia intercepts two drones and a missile

Saudi air defenses have intercepted two drones that were likely aimed at the capital Riyadh. The incident occurred on the morning of September 26, Reuters reported, citing the Saudi-led coalition.

In a statement quoted by the agency, the coalition said:

„Two drones were intercepted by the kingdom's air defense forces.“

A separate ballistic missile was also intercepted, launched towards the city of Khamis Mushait in the southwest of the country. No further details were given about the missile, including where it was launched from and where it was neutralized.

There is currently no official statement on who carried out the attacks. No information on casualties or material damage has been released.

New missile attacks on Saudi Arabia

The announcement comes amid a series of missile and drone attacks that the Saudi-led coalition blames on Yemen's Houthis. On September 19, the coalition announced the interception of a ballistic missile aimed at Riyadh.

On September 24, the Riyadh-led coalition said it had intercepted six ballistic missiles aimed at the city of Taif and the Yanbu region. The Houthis subsequently claimed to have attacked sites in Riyadh and facilities of “Saudi Aramco“, but there was no immediate confirmation from the Saudi authorities of a strike on the capital.

The coalition has not provided any further details about the last two incidents - with the two drones and the missile at Khamis Mushait.

Sources: Reuters