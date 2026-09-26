Four Italian soldiers injured during training in Latvia

Four Italian soldiers were injured in an incident during a live-fire training exercise at the Adazi training ground in Latvia. Fire from a weapon mounted on an Italian military vehicle hit another vehicle carrying the injured.

The injured are soldiers from the 11th Bersaglieri Regiment and are participating in the NATO Forward Land Forces mission. The four were taken to a medical facility in Riga. According to the Italian Ministry of Defense, one of them is in serious condition, but the lives of none of the servicemen are in danger.

The causes of the incident and the exact sequence of events are being clarified. Checks have been launched, and the relatives of the victims have been notified. The Latvian Armed Forces confirmed that four servicemen from the Italian contingent were injured during an exercise at the training ground.

The Italian Minister of Defense, Guido Crosetto, has been informed about the condition of the servicemen and the progress of the checks. “The Minister, the military leadership and the entire military department express support for the injured servicemen and their families“, the position of the Italian Ministry of Defense states.

Sources: RBC, RAI News, ANSA