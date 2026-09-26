Russian drones set fire to office building in Kiev

A drone strike on Kiev on the night of September 26 caused a fire in an office building in Solomensky district. According to the Kiev City Military Administration, the fire broke out after a drone crash.

„A fire broke out in an office building in Solomensky district as a result of a drone crash“, the Kiev City Military Administration reported.

Debris fell on open ground elsewhere in the area. The report did not provide any information on casualties or other damage.

Airborne alert declared in Kiev

Before the attack, an airborne alert was declared in Kiev and in some regions of Ukraine due to the threat of drones. Information about the consequences of the strike is preliminary and was provided by the Kiev City Military Administration.

Sources: Ukrainska Pravda