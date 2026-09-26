Trump proposes ‘Trump Strait’, but map with name not confirmed

Donald Trump has proposed renaming the Strait of Hormuz the “Trump Strait“, but the claim that he published a map with that exact inscription on Friday is not confirmed by his publicly documented posts.

On September 2, the US president wrote on Truth Social: “Now that we control it on behalf of the US, should we change the name of the Strait of Hormuz to TRUMP STRAIT?“ Trump later said that the idea was not entirely serious, but on September 9 he spoke again about the renaming. On September 10, the “Anadolu“ announced that he had announced his intention for the United States to use the name “Trump Strait“.

The map is labeled differently

On August 18, Trump posted an image of a map showing the Strait of Hormuz as a “New U.S. Territory“. The map does not include the label “Trump Strait“, and the post was not accompanied by an official decision to change the geographical name.

The White House also shared the image. In a separate statement on August 28, the administration said that U.S. forces control the strait and have secured the passage of nearly 1,500 commercial ships carrying about 750 million barrels of oil. These are the claims of the US administration.

The Strait is at the Center of the Conflict

The Strait of Hormuz connects the Persian Gulf with the Gulf of Oman and the Arabian Sea. In 2025, an average of about 20 million barrels of oil and petroleum products passed through it daily, or approximately 25% of the world's seaborne oil trade. The International Energy Agency also indicates that supplies equivalent to nearly 20% of the world's liquefied natural gas trade pass through the strait.

The US and Iran signed a memorandum of understanding on June 17, which provided for an immediate cessation of hostilities and the opening of the strait to commercial shipping for two months. According to the “Associated Press“ The document also included a commitment to Oman-mediated talks on the future governance and maritime services in the strait.

On July 8, the United States resumed strikes on Iran after President Trump said that attacks on ships in the Strait of Hormuz had ended the ceasefire. Tensions escalated again in early September with attacks on tankers and other vessels. “Al Jazeera“ reported that Iran had closed the strait, and Washington had imposed a naval blockade on Iranian ports.

There is no evidence to date that Trump's proposal has led to an official international name change for the waterway. In public documents and in data from international energy institutions, it continues to be referred to as the Strait of Hormuz.

Sources: Al Jazeera, Anadolu