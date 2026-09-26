Magnitude 6.6 earthquake strikes New Caledonia

A magnitude 6.6 earthquake has been registered northeast of the Loaiote Islands, part of New Caledonia in the South Pacific Ocean. The epicenter was 252 kilometers northeast of Noumea, the administrative center of the overseas territory of France, the European-Mediterranean Seismological Center reported.

„The epicenter is located 252 kilometers northeast of Noumea, and the focus is at a depth of 6 kilometers“, the European-Mediterranean Seismological Center said.

There have been no reports of casualties or damage so far. No tsunami threat has been announced. The earthquake data are preliminary and may be specified during subsequent processing of the seismological measurements.

Sources: Report