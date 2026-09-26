New York declares state of emergency due to storm

New York State Governor Katie Hokul has declared a state of emergency for New York City and Nassau, Suffolk and Westchester counties due to a powerful coastal storm approaching. The warning includes high winds, coastal flooding and possible power outages.

The National Weather Service said sustained winds will be between 20 and 25 mph, with gusts reaching 40 to 50 mph. Gusts of up to 55 mph are possible in places, especially on eastern Long Island. The wind warning is in effect until 6 a.m. Sunday.

Risk of flooding during high tides

New York City is expected to receive 2 to 3 inches of rain, with some areas seeing as much as 4 to 5 inches if the storm moves further west. The heaviest rainfall is expected on Saturday.

The National Weather Service has issued a coastal flood warning for Brooklyn and southern Queens. In vulnerable areas, water levels could rise 1 to 2 feet above ground level. The most severe impacts are expected around the Rockaways and Jamaica Bay, as well as along the coasts of Staten Island and Brooklyn.

The forecast calls for flooding during several consecutive high tides from Friday night through Sunday. The worst is expected to occur during the high tide on Saturday morning. Low-lying street closures, flooding of parked cars and water entering basements are possible.

Authorities warn of travel disruption

New York City issued a travel advisory for Friday afternoon through Sunday morning. City officials activated a flash flood response plan and prepared resources in high-risk areas.

“The storm's track has shifted closer to the city, bringing more rain and stronger winds,” said New York Mayor Zohran Mamdani.

The city warned that waterlogged soil and fallen trees increase the risk of downed trees, branches and power lines. This could lead to blocked roads and power outages. Residents of low-lying areas are urged to avoid coastal roads during high tides.

Sources: RBC