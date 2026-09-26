Araghchi: Neighboring countries are responsible for strikes on Iran

The Middle Eastern countries that supported the US and Israeli strikes on Iran are directly responsible for their actions. This was stated by Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi.

According to him, these countries have violated the principles of good neighborliness and their international obligations under the UN Charter by providing territory, military bases, airspace, logistical and intelligence infrastructure to the participants in the attacks.

“Responsibility also falls directly on those regional countries that outrageously violated the principles of good neighborliness and their international obligations under the UN Charter, allowed and supported the aggression by opening their territory, military bases, airspace, as well as their logistical and intelligence infrastructure to the aggressors“, Araghchi said.

The Iranian minister did not publicly provide a complete list of the countries that, according to Tehran, assisted the American and Israeli operations. Araghchi had previously stated that some countries in the region had allowed the use of their territory or airspace, including without being fully informed about the specific actions.

The conflict and the broken agreement

The US and Israel launched large-scale strikes against Iran on February 28, 2026. In June, Washington and Tehran reached a memorandum on a mutual cessation of hostilities on all fronts, including in Lebanon.

However, the agreement collapsed in early July. On the night of July 8, the US resumed strikes on Iran, accusing Tehran of violating the conditions related to shipping through the Strait of Hormuz. According to the American version, the attacks were a response to Iranian actions against vessels and restrictions on passage through the strategic waterway.

The Iranian side claims that the memorandum remains in force and that the responsibility for the disruption of the ceasefire lies with the United States and Israel. Araghchi also blamed Washington and Tel Aviv for the subsequent insecurity in the Strait of Hormuz. Tasnim quoted the minister as saying that the international community must hold the United States accountable for its violations of international law and military actions against Iran.

The Significance of the Strait of Hormuz

Before the conflict, about 20 million barrels of oil passed through the Strait of Hormuz daily, or approximately a quarter of the world's seaborne oil trade. According to the International Energy Agency, nearly a fifth of the world's liquefied natural gas trade also passes through it.

Because of the importance of the route, any restriction on shipping through the strait affects oil and gas supplies, energy prices and international supply chains. At present, Iran and the United States continue to present different versions of the reasons for the resumption of hostilities, and a publicly confirmed general regional agreement on shipping security has not been announced.

Sources: Tasnim, ABC News