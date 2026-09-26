Yemeni President Calls for Mobilization Against Houthis

The Chairman of the Presidential Council of Yemen, Rashad al-Alimi, has called on the country's residents to mobilize against the Houthis and join the armed forces and security forces. Al-Alimi, who is based in Riyadh, made the call in a televised address.

He said the goal was to "restore state institutions and extend sovereignty over the entire national territory," including the capital Sanaa. The city has been under the control of the Houthis since 2014.

Al-Alimi also announced guarantees of safe return and amnesty for anyone who abandons the movement. The promise is aimed at fighters and others who end their involvement with the Houthis and return to the side of the internationally recognized Yemeni government.

Appeal to residents of areas under Houthi control

In his address, Al-Alimi also addressed the people in areas controlled by the Houthis. He urged them to protect the lives of their children and not send them to fight on the side of the movement.

“The state does not see you as a party to the conflict, but as its citizens and partners,“ said Rashad al-Alimi.

According to him, the mobilization should unite the population around the armed forces and restore state authority in areas that are currently not under government control.

Fighting on the West Coast Intensifies

The Houthis have been fighting the Saudi-backed Yemeni government for more than a decade. A 2022 ceasefire largely froze the conflict but did not lead to a final agreement between the parties.

In recent weeks, fighting has intensified again. According to information cited by BTA, the Houthis have taken control of Yemen's western coast. This gives them access to strategic positions on the Red Sea and raises concerns about shipping along one of the key sea routes.

Reuters reported that Al-Alimi's call comes amid a new military escalation between government forces and the Iran-backed Houthis. DPA also presented the address as a call for general mobilization in support of government forces.

Sources: BTA, Reuters, DPA