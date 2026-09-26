Russia reports downed drones near Moscow and Tula

The Russian air defense has shot down 11 drones flying towards Moscow, the mayor of the capital, Sergei Sobyanin, announced. According to him, emergency services specialists are working at the site where the debris fell.

„Emergency services specialists are working at the site of the debris fall“, Sobyanin wrote. There is no information about injuries or damage to objects in Moscow in his message.

The danger in the Tula region remains

18 drones were destroyed over the Tula region, Governor Dmitry Milyaev announced. He warned that there is still a risk of drone attacks in the region.

Russian authorities have identified the drones as Ukrainian. Kiev has not claimed responsibility for the specific attacks, and reports of the number of drones downed and the consequences have not been independently confirmed.

Damage and casualties reported in other regions

On the night of September 25, a drone attack damaged the Novoshakhtinsky Oil Products Plant in Rostov Region. Governor Yuri Slyusar said that about 50 drones were destroyed over Kamensk-Shakhtinsky, Novoshakhtinsky and six districts of the region when the attack was repelled.

In a massive attack on Ulyanovsk, industrial and civilian infrastructure was damaged, and there were casualties. An operational headquarters has been set up in the city. Details about the number and condition of the injured were not given in the reports.

Sources: RBC