Bomb threats against Slovak Prime Minister and Prosecutor General

Slovak Prime Minister Robert Fico and Prosecutor General Maros Zilinka have received threatening messages, with a specific bomb threat made against Zilinka and his wife. Police and competent authorities are investigating both cases, Slovak news agency TASR reported.

“We can confirm that an unknown person has made a bomb threat against the Prosecutor General and his wife“, said Zuzana Drobova, spokeswoman for the Prosecutor General's Office. She added that the relevant police department is taking the necessary action.

The threatening message to Zilinka has also been confirmed by the police in Bratislava. Regional police spokeswoman Martina Šemetková announced that officers of the First Regional Police Department had received a message addressed to a civil servant. The necessary procedural actions are being taken in the case, and more details will be provided when the situation allows.

The Government Office announced that in the early hours of the day a separate threatening message was received addressed to Prime Minister Robert Fico and his family members. Its content is being investigated by the competent authorities. The Office specified that it would not comment further on the case for now.

At the moment, the Slovak authorities have not reported a suspect in custody, nor have they announced any other details about the nature of the threats. The investigations are ongoing.

Sources: BTA, TASR