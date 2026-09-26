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39-year-old Kursk resident injured in drone attack in Shebekino

39-year-old Kursk resident injured in drone attack in Shebekino

The man sought medical help at the Kursk Regional Hospital himself. Doctors found shrapnel wounds on his face.

Sep 26, 2026 05:50 56

39-year-old Kursk resident injured in drone attack in Shebekino - 1
Milen Ganev Milen Ganev Chief editor at Fakti.bg

A 39-year-old resident of the Kursk Region was injured in a drone attack on a car in Shebekino, Belgorod Region. This was announced by the Governor of the Kursk Region, Alexander Khinshtein.

„A drone attacked a car in Shebekino, in which a 39-year-old man was. Later, he himself turned to the Kursk Regional Hospital“, Khinshtein said in a post on the „Max“ platform.

Doctors found blind shrapnel wounds on his face. According to data disseminated by Russian media, the victim was not admitted to the hospital and will be monitored on an outpatient basis. No other injuries or additional damage were reported in the incident.

Sources: Vzglyad, Moskovsky Komsomolets, Lent Novostei Kurska