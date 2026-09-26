12 dead in Typhoon Dujuan in Japan, four missing

The death toll from Typhoon Dujuan, which made landfall along Japan's central Pacific coast on September 20, has risen to 12, NHK reported.

Most of the victims died in landslides, while others drowned in their submerged cars stuck in low-lying areas. Four more people are still missing.

According to the latest data, more than 360 educational institutions, including public and private schools, in seven Japanese prefectures, including Tokyo, were damaged by the typhoon.

In Chiba Prefecture, neighboring Tokyo, flooding continued for several days in many areas, causing significant damage to farmland and damaging approximately 1,000 homes. In the city of Narita, home to Tokyo's Narita International Airport, a flood destroyed a unique ornamental multi-colored carp farm, with over 100,000 fish washed away by the floods from the lakes.

New typhoon approaching the country

Typhoon “Surige“ is moving towards the southern part of the Japanese prefecture of Okinawa, and is expected to gradually strengthen. As of this morning, its center is south of the Ryukyu Islands, moving north-northwest at about 15 km/h, and the atmospheric pressure at the center is 996 hectopascals. The maximum sustained wind speed is 25 m/s, with gusts reaching 35 m/s.

The Japan Meteorological Agency predicts the system to develop over warm waters south of Okinawa. “Surige“ is expected to reach typhoon strength around September 27, with its peak intensity between September 28 and 29. After passing the Ryukyu Islands, the forecast course is northeasterly over the sea south of Japan. The Hong Kong Observatory warned: “Surige will gradually strengthen and head towards the Ryukyu Islands area today and tomorrow, before turning northeasterly.“

Okinawa may remain under influence for several days

Due to the slow movement of the cyclone, the impact on Okinawa may last for several days. Strong winds, heavy rain and dangerous swells are expected across the southern Japanese islands. There is no confirmation at this time that “Surige“ will pass directly over Tokyo or make landfall on Honshu. Forecast maps show the system moving over the sea south of Japan, with its exact track and strength subject to change.

Sources: Weathernews, Japan Times