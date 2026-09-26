Russia attacks Ukraine with 173 drones, 134 shot down

Russia attacked Ukraine with 173 attack drones on the night of September 26, the Ukrainian Air Force reported. According to preliminary data, air defenses shot down or suppressed 134 drones.

The attack began on the evening of September 25. Drones “Shahed“, “Gerani“ and imitators “Parody“ were used, with more than 50 of all drones being reactive. They were launched from the Orel, Kursk, Millerovo, Primorsko-Akhtarsk and Shatalovo directions in Russia, as well as from Russian-occupied territories in the Donetsk region and Crimea.

“On the night of September 26, the enemy attacked with 173 strike drones of various types“, the Ukrainian Air Force said.

According to the Ukrainian side, airstrikes were recorded at 19 points. Debris from downed drones fell at another eight points. The statement did not provide any aggregated figures on casualties and damage caused by the attack.

Ukraine reports 1,710 Russian losses in 24 hours

The Ukrainian General Staff also reported 1,710 Russian servicemen reported as combat casualties in the past 24 hours. Thus, the total number of Russian personnel losses, according to the Ukrainian side, has reached about 1,527,280 people since the start of the full-scale war.

For the same period, the Ukrainian General Staff reported seven destroyed or damaged Russian tanks, 20 armored combat vehicles and 96 artillery systems. Three more multiple launch rocket systems, four air defense systems, 1,445 operational-tactical drones, 576 vehicles and tankers, and eight units of special equipment were also listed.

According to the report, the total number of Russian losses includes another 12,376 tanks, 25,435 armored combat vehicles, 50,371 artillery systems, 2,160 multiple launch rocket systems, and 1,673 air defense systems. The Ukrainian General Staff specifies that the data is being updated. The figures are estimates by the Ukrainian side and have not been independently confirmed.

Sources: Ukrainska Pravda