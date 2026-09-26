US: Saudi Arabia does not rule out developing nuclear weapons

US intelligence has submitted a document to Congress, according to which Saudi Arabia does not rule out the possibility of developing its own nuclear weapons program. The information was published by „Washington Post“, which refers to US officials.

The assessments have heightened concerns among some US lawmakers about President Donald Trump's agreement with Riyadh to support a civilian nuclear program. There are concerns that the deal could create opportunities for the development of nuclear weapons and provoke an arms race in the volatile Middle East.

The dispute is over uranium enrichment

The agreement allows American companies to start nuclear energy projects in Saudi Arabia. The Trump administration expects the deal to strengthen US-Saudi relations and limit the kingdom's ability to deepen its cooperation with Russia and China.

After the agreement was announced in July, the US administration said it would guarantee high standards of nuclear safety, security and non-proliferation. But Democrats in Congress have warned that the deal could pave the way for Saudi Arabia to enrich uranium to almost 20 percent. This, they say, increases the risk that some of the nuclear material could be used for military purposes.

The 90-day period for reviewing the agreement is running in Congress. Lawmakers can pass a law to block it if they manage to gather the necessary support.

Senators insist on canceling the deal

A group of Democratic senators, led by Ed Markey and Jeff Merkley, sent a letter to Secretary of State Marco Rubio. In it, they stated that the Trump administration is abandoning the previous approach and adopting a softer regime of restrictions.

„This process will almost certainly allow Riyadh to acquire funds to enrich uranium and possibly develop nuclear weapons“,

the senators' letter states. According to US officials, the State Department was involved in the preparation of the classified documents sent to Congress in August and assesses the protection measures and guarantees from the Saudi government more positively.

There was no direct response from Riyadh to the publication. Earlier, Saudi Energy Minister Abdulaziz bin Salman said that the program would be “peaceful“ and would be developed “with the highest degree of responsibility and transparency“.

The US State Department told the “Washington Post“ that Washington “does not support and will not support a Saudi nuclear weapons program“.

Sources: Ukrainska Pravda, Washington Post