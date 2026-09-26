Pope Leo XIV: UN risks becoming a farce

Pope Leo XIV has warned that the crisis in multilateral organizations, including the United Nations, could turn international dialogue into a “farce“. The pontiff made the statement during a speech at UNESCO headquarters in Paris on September 25.

“International institutions are experiencing a crisis of effectiveness, especially when dialogue is perceived as an obstacle to action rather than a resource for peace“, Leo XIV said. Reuters reported that the pope warned of the risk that talks between states would lose their meaning if they were replaced by unilateral actions.

The pontiff called for restoring confidence in international organizations and strengthening cooperation between states. According to him, differences should not automatically be seen as a threat, and honest dialogue can lead to a better overall result than the actions of individual countries.

Criticism of the selective application of the law

In his speech, Leo XIV also criticized the way in which some world leaders use the principle of the rule of law. According to him, it is defended when it corresponds to political interests, but is ignored when it begins to impose restrictions.

The pope linked international cooperation to solving problems that cannot be overcome by individual countries. He emphasized the role of education, science and culture in overcoming mutual distrust.

First visit of a pope to a UN agency outside of Italy

The visit to UNESCO is Leo XIV's first visit to a UN agency outside of Italy. It took place 46 years after Pope John Paul II's visit to the organization. UNESCO described the speech as a call for renewed international cooperation, peace and the defense of human dignity.

Leo XIV is on a four-day visit to France, which lasts until September 28. His program includes meetings in Paris, a visit to Saint-Denis, a trip to Lourdes and an interfaith meeting in Metz.

Sources: Reuters, RBC