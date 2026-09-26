Russian drone destroys house in Zaporizhia, casualties reported

Two women were killed, a 4-year-old boy and a 45-year-old man were injured in a Russian drone attack on Zaporizhia. One of the drones hit a private home in the city and completely destroyed it.

There were four people in the house, including the child. According to the co-chairman of the Zaporizhia Region Defense Council Ivan Fedorov, the victims were injured, and rescuers pulled the bodies of two women from under the rubble.

“The bodies of two dead women were pulled from under the rubble“, Ivan Fedorov reported.

The attack also damaged a residential building and a non-residential building. A fire also broke out in one of the local markets. Data on the scale of damage and the number of victims are preliminary.

Ukraine reported 173 drones overnight

According to the Ukrainian Air Force, as of 18:00 on September 25, Russian forces attacked Ukraine with 173 strike drones. The drones used were the “Shahed“, “Gera“, as well as the “Parody“ simulator drones. More than 50 of the devices were jet-powered.

As of 07:30, Ukrainian air defenses had shot down or suppressed 134 drones. Airstrikes were recorded in 19 locations, and debris from downed drones fell in eight locations.

The attack on Zaporozhye is part of a large-scale night strike on Ukrainian cities. On September 25, a drone attack on Kiev killed seven people and injured nearly 60, UNIAN reported.

Sources: UNIAN