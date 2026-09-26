Five injured in night drone attack in Rostov region

Five people were injured in a night drone attack in Rostov region, Governor Yuri Slyusar announced. Four of the injured are men in Rostov-on-Don, and the fifth injured is from Krasnosulyinsky district.

„Five people were injured: four men in Rostov-on-Don and one in Krasnosulyinsky district“, Slyusar said. According to the governor, all the injured were provided with medical assistance, and two were admitted to hospitals in Rostov-on-Don.

Damage to residential and commercial buildings

In Rostov-on-Don, debris from drones damaged two multi-storey buildings and two private residential properties. Commercial and warehouse facilities, as well as high-rise buildings under construction, were also affected. The fires that broke out were extinguished.

In Krasnosulinsky district, partial damage was caused to the infrastructure and an administrative building of the Novoshakhtinsk automobile checkpoint. The fire there was extinguished, but traffic in the area was restricted.

Debris also caused a fire in a private house in the Azov district, where an administrative building was also damaged. In the Myasnikov district, partial damage was reported to several commercial facilities.

According to Slyusar, air defense forces operated in all regions of the district. The governor stated that the regional authorities will provide the necessary assistance to the victims.

Sources: Interfax, Vedomosti Yug