Egyptian Intelligence Chief Personally Warned Israel of October 7 Attack

Former Egyptian intelligence chief Abbas Kamel flew to Ben Gurion Airport days before the October 7 Hamas attack. There, he met with senior Israeli officials. In a private conversation, Abbas Kamel warned his Israeli colleagues about the Hamas operation being prepared.

This was revealed by "The Atlantic".

Abbas Kamel did not provide Israeli officials with any precise information about when the attack would take place or how it would develop. He landed on September 26 at "Ben Gurion" Airport, where his plane remained for a little over an hour while he met with unspecified officials.

The head of Egyptian intelligence warned that Israel must quickly change course, otherwise it risks an explosion of tension in Gaza.

Abbas Kamel even recommended that Jerusalem make additional economic concessions to Hamas to prevent such a scenario, but it is noted that it is not clear what the Israeli authorities have done about this warning.

We recall that for the first time two days after the attack on October 7, an Egyptian intelligence official told the AP that Israel had ignored repeated warnings that Hamas was planning "something big".

For its part, the news website "Ynet" also reported that Abbas Kamel personally warned Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu 10 days before the atrocities of October 7.

Then-National Security Advisor Tzachi Hanegbi denied to "The Atlantic" that Abbas Kamel visited Israel on September 26 or that there was any warning from the Egyptian side.

Benjamin Netanyahu's office has already denied that Abbas Kamel personally warned the prime minister.