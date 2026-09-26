Mickoski at UN: We do not want an easier path to the EU

Prime Minister of North Macedonia Hristijan Mickoski put European integration, equality between states and security at the center of his speech to the UN General Assembly in New York. He identified NATO membership, a strategic partnership with the United States and full membership in the European Union as the country's three main strategic orientations.

“Macedonian citizens know where they belong“, said Mickoski, emphasizing that these directions are not three separate policies, but a common geopolitical orientation based on democracy, collective security, the rule of law and an open economy. He added that a clear choice of allies does not mean a refusal to engage in dialogue with countries that have different histories, interests and political views.

Mickoski: EU must ensure predictability

A significant part of the speech was devoted to North Macedonia's path to the European Union. Mickoski said that Skopje is ready to fulfill its part of the commitments, including strengthening the rule of law, building more effective institutions and making the economy more competitive.

At the same time, he demanded that the accession process be based on merit and measurable criteria. "We do not want an easier path. We want a path that is guided by rules," the prime minister said. According to him, bilateral issues should not constantly change the rules and conditions during the negotiations.

Mitzkoski linked his position to the country's history, which he said was marked by "constant compromises and concessions" in the name of peace, cooperation and integration. He stated that trust cannot be a unilateral obligation for an indefinite period of time and that the fulfillment of the membership criteria must lead to real progress.

Artificial intelligence and new security risks

At the beginning of his speech, the Prime Minister drew attention to the children who are sitting at school desks for the first time this fall and will be close to adulthood in 2040. According to him, their world will be transformed by artificial intelligence, the new energy environment, climate change and demographic processes.

Mitzkoski pointed out that security no longer depends only on armies and borders, but also on power grids, data centers, undersea cables, satellites, algorithms and trust in information. He warned that technological power in itself does not create political wisdom.

The Prime Minister noted that millions of people continue to live in war or under the threat of war, more than 100 million are forcibly displaced, and over 270 million children and youth do not attend school.

In conclusion, Mitzkoski called on international institutions to protect the same rules, dignity and predictability for both small and large countries. He stated that the world does not need a new division into permanent camps, but competition limited by rules that everyone respects.

Sources: bTV Novinite, Republika, Denesen