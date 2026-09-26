Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov accused Europe of systematically opposing peace plans for Ukraine and trying to sabotage the talks supported by the Donald Trump administration. He made the accusation in a speech to the UN General Assembly in New York.

“Europe is doing everything in its power to sabotage the peace talks desired by the Trump administration“, Lavrov said.

The Russian minister also said that Moscow would achieve its military goals in Ukraine “regardless of the circumstances“. According to him, the threat to Russia's security will be eliminated, and peaceful life will be restored.

Russia will not pause for negotiations with Kiev

One of Lavrov's most categorical positions is related to the possibility of a ceasefire during negotiations.

The Russian minister said that Moscow will not pause in hostilities for the period of possible negotiations with Ukraine. According to him, the European countries are insisting on such a pause, which, according to the Russian side, would allow Kiev to restore its military resources.

Lavrov presented the Russian position as the need to achieve a sustainable settlement, not a temporary cessation of hostilities.

Ukraine and the 2022 borders.

Lavrov also stated that, in his opinion, it would be politically short-sighted for Ukraine to rely on a return to the 2022 borders.

This is part of Moscow's broader position on the territorial settlement of the conflict. Russia does not accept as a starting point only the restoration of the Ukrainian borders from before the full-scale war.

Moscow is ready to return to Anchorage

Regarding US-Russian relations, Lavrov said that Russia is ready to return to the agreements discussed at the meeting between Donald Trump and Vladimir Putin in Anchorage.

He linked the continuation of the conflict to the subsequent distancing of the US and European countries from these agreements.

Earlier in September, Lavrov said that if Washington had not distanced itself from what was achieved in Anchorage, in his opinion, the conflict in Ukraine could have already been ended.

At the same time, Lavrov said that in his opinion, Donald Trump is sincerely interested in ending the conflict.

„There are people in Europe who are preparing a war against Russia“

Among his most pointed statements is the claim that there are representatives in Europe who, according to him, are “preparing war“ against Russia.

Lavrov also stated that, in his opinion, European diplomacy has turned into attempts to influence Washington in order to continue the course begun under the previous US administration.

These are assessments by the Russian Foreign Minister and do not constitute an established fact about the intentions of European governments.

Moscow warns of possible actions against Russian air targets

Lavrov also commented on the situation surrounding drones and the recent disputes over the airspace of European countries.

He stated that Russia does not direct its missiles or drones at EU or NATO countries.

Regarding possible attempts from outside to shoot down objects in Russian airspace, Lavrov warned that the perpetrators “will seriously regret“.

The Russian minister also rejected as insufficiently substantiated the allegations related to fallen debris from drones on the territory of Poland, stating that the drones in question did not have a sufficient range to reach from the Russian border to Poland.

Lavrov: Ukraine may be preparing provocations

The Russian Foreign Minister also stated that Moscow was informed of Kiev's attempts to organize provocations.

According to him, if such plans are implemented, the Ukrainian side “will seriously regret“.

Lavrov did not publicly present in these statements specific evidence of a prepared provocation, which is why the statement remains the position of the Russian side.

Lavrov: Ukrainian specialists are training groups in Mali

In another part of his statements, the Russian Foreign Minister stated that Ukrainian specialists are training armed groups in Mali and supplying them with drones aircraft.

This is a statement by Lavrov, disseminated by TASS. The publications I reviewed do not indicate independent confirmation of this statement.

Moscow offers assistance on the Strait of Hormuz

In his speech, Lavrov said that Russia is ready to help stabilize the situation in the Strait of Hormuz. Earlier, Donald Trump rejected an Iranian proposal to reopen the key sea route within seven days.

“Trust is needed in relations between the Gulf states, the Arab countries and Iran. We need a stable regional architecture“, said the Russian Foreign Minister.

The Russian Foreign Minister stated that Moscow has sent a letter to the UN Secretary-General, in which it disputes the legal validity and implementation of the decision to restore the Security Council sanctions against Iran.

Lavrov described the attempt by Britain, France and Germany to return the old sanctions as legally untenable.

This also refers to the Russian legal and diplomatic position on the issue.

Lavrov also stated that the threat of new strikes against Iran, according to information received by the Russian side, remains relevant.

The Middle East remains “extremely explosive“

In his assessment of the situation in the Middle East, Lavrov described the situation as extremely dangerous.

According to him, the conflicts in the region have already have reached a point where the risks of further escalation are significant.

Moscow insists on a diplomatic solution to the Iranian crisis.

Russia and the new nuclear arms treaty

Lavrov also commented on Vladimir Putin's proposal related to the Strategic Offensive Arms Reduction Treaty - START.

According to him, Moscow is expecting the reaction of the American side after the busy week at the UN high level ends.

Lavrov said that the Russian side expects Washington to assess Putin's initiative.

Criticism of Germany and Japan

Lavrov met with his German counterpart Johann Wadeful, but in his speech he made sharp criticisms of Berlin. He said that the reform of the UN Security Council cannot include additional seats for Western countries, in particular Germany and Japan.

According to the Russian Foreign Minister, both countries have embarked on the path of militarism. The statement was made against the backdrop of disputes over a possible expansion of the Security Council.

Call on the US to change its policy towards Cuba

Lavrov called on the US to lift the blockade on Cuba, lift trade restrictions and remove the island from the list of states supporting terrorism.

According to the information provided, US pressure has limited oil supplies to Cuba and caused serious power outages.

Sources: TASS, Ministry of Foreign Affairs