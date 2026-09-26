Taiwan's Ministry of National Defense plans to buy an additional 200 anti-ship missiles from the National Institute of Science and Technology “Chung-Shan“, local media reported earlier today.

The project will cost NT$22 billion (about US$693.38 million), with construction set to begin next year and last eight years. The order will include upgraded versions of the Hsiung Feng II and Hsiung Feng III missiles.

Taiwan is already planning to acquire a total of more than 1,400 anti-ship missiles, including the US-made land-based Harpoon systems.

However, according to Liberty Times, the Taiwanese military has determined that the initial plan is no longer large enough given the rapid expansion and modernization of the Chinese navy.

The new missiles will be equipped with the latest generation of semiconductors, which should improve their ability to counter the electronic jamming systems of the latest Chinese warships and amphibious vehicles and reach their intended targets.

The additional missiles should also reduce the risk of stockpile depletion in the event of a prolonged conflict — a problem that, according to the publication, has been observed in the wars in Ukraine and Iran.

The publication notes that some of the missiles can be destroyed by the enemy before they can be used, and between two and four hits may be needed to guarantee the sinking of an enemy ship.

In such a scenario, the additional 200 missiles would serve as a reserve for Taiwan's already planned stocks.