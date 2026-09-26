Zelensky: Russia is attacking Ukrainian data centers

Russia is attacking Ukrainian data centers and telecommunications infrastructure, said Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky. According to him, the goal is to leave Ukrainians without the Internet, connections and basic digital services, but Kiev is already taking measures to protect itself.

“The Russians are conducting an operation to strike Ukrainian data centers and our communications infrastructure“, Zelensky said. He added that decisions have been made on the matter by the Supreme Commander-in-Chief and actions have been determined to protect the country from this threat.

The attacks have affected providers and hosting companies

On September 23, a Russian attack hit one of the data centers in Kiev, where network equipment of the Internet provider UTELS was located. As a result, problems also arose with the operation of the cloud service Fex.net.

On the same day, Internet problems were observed in approximately 100,000 households in Kiev and the Kiev region. On September 24, infrastructure damage and service interruptions were reported by the providers Domonet, Kievnet and Faust.

According to information cited by “Ukrainska Pravda“, a data center housing the hosting company MiroHost was destroyed on September 24. The company has not yet been able to indicate when it will restore its operation.

On September 25, a data center of the company Datagroup was also damaged. After a meeting of the Stavka, Zelensky announced that decisions had been made to protect data centers and other critical facilities in the telecommunications sector.

Sources: Ukrainska Pravda