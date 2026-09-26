Taiwan detains Chinese fishing vessel for illegal fishing near Penghu Islands

The Taiwan Coast Guard has detained a Chinese fishing vessel caught illegally trawling near the Penghu Islands and returned its catch back to sea.

The Coast Guard said it received a report from a fisherman about a Chinese vessel that is believed to have illegally entered Taiwanese waters northwest of Penghu.

A patrol ship discovered the Chinese fishing vessel engaged in bottom trawling. Coast Guard officers used loudspeakers and warning signals to order the crew to pull in their nets and stop for inspection.

However, the crew refused to comply and began maneuvering erratically in an attempt to avoid the patrol ship.

Because the fishing vessel was towing large nets and metal rods, the Coast Guard sent a smaller vessel to conduct the inspection. Officers boarded the vessel and found that there were six Chinese nationals on board.

The Coast Guard returned about 400 kilograms of the vessel's catch to the sea.

The Coast Guard also said that no beef, pork or other meat products were found on board. Authorities will take action to impose sanctions under the law governing relations between Taiwan and mainland China.

The agency urged citizens to report any suspicions of illegal entry of Chinese fishing boats or other suspicious activity at sea — by radio or through the coast guard's 118 hotline.