Fire breaks out near Dzhanhot after drone debris falls

A fire broke out in the area of a forest massif near the Dzhanhot farm near Gelendzhik after debris fell from an unmanned aerial vehicle. This happened during the repelling of a drone attack, Gelendzhik Mayor Alexei Bogodistov reported.

“During the repelling of the attack in the area of the forest massif in the Dzhanhot farm, an ignition occurred“, Bogodistov wrote. According to him, firefighters and operational services are working at the scene. No people were injured and the infrastructure was not damaged.

According to the Regional Forest Fire Center, the fire broke out in the Kabardino-Balkaria Forestry Department on an area of approximately 0.1 hectares. The center reports that measures are being taken to localize the fire and forces and resources are being increased to control it more quickly.

At the moment, no additional details have been reported on the number of drones involved in the attack, nor on their origin. The fire and the actions of the services remain within the framework of the information announced by the local authorities and the forest fire center.

Sources: Yugopolis