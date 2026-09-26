Seven injured by drones and debris in three districts of Kiev

Hits by drones or falling debris were registered in three districts of Kiev. In the attacks during the day, seven people were injured and provided with outpatient medical care, the mayor of the Ukrainian capital, Vitali Klitschko, announced.

“In the Shevchenkivskyi district, a drone hit an office building. There is no fire yet. Emergency services are on their way to the scene“, Klitschko said.

Later, the mayor specified that, according to preliminary data, a drone in the area also hit an uninhabited residential building. No casualties were reported in this specific incident.

A five-story building was damaged

In the Solomyansky district, it was initially reported that a non-residential building had been hit, where smoke was observed. Subsequent clarification indicated that the drone had fallen in an open area.

The blast wave broke windows and damaged the facade of a five-story building. Emergency services were dispatched to the scene.

In the Svyatoshinsky district, debris fell on the territory of a children's educational institution. According to preliminary data, there was no destruction or fire.

The data on the damage and casualties are preliminary. No new details about the condition of the affected buildings and the work of emergency teams have been reported.

Sources: Ukrainska Pravda