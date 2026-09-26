US President Donald Trump has said he has rejected Iran's proposal to reopen the Strait of Hormuz, world agencies reported, BTA reported.

This week, Iran offered to reopen the strait and resume talks on its nuclear program within seven days. In return, Tehran demanded that the United States lift its naval blockade of Iranian ports, lift sanctions on Iranian oil sales and abide by a ceasefire agreement that would also include Lebanon.

Trump also told reporters at the White House today that he had spoken with Venezuela's acting president, Delcy Rodriguez, over the week about holding elections in the country.

Rodriguez met briefly with Trump on the sidelines of the United Nations General Assembly and praised him for resuming dialogue with Venezuela.

US Secretary of State Marco Rubio said Trump and Rodriguez had discussed restructuring Venezuela's billions of dollars in public debt. Rubio also noted that Washington has been pushing for a policy change.

Regarding the tensions with Cuba, the US president predicted that Washington and Havana would reach an agreement, adding that he did not believe that the use of military force would be necessary.

"I would say we will make a deal with Cuba", Trump said.

Regarding his meeting with Chinese leader Xi Jinping, the US president indicated that "the issue of Taiwan was discussed" and that Xi "understood" his position.

Trump stressed that he and Xi Jinping had "a great conversation" about artificial intelligence, but that the US should not join forces with China in this area. "They want to stop our progress because we are significantly ahead of China. We intend to maintain that position," he said.

The US president also said he did not want to merge US initiatives in the field of artificial intelligence with those of China. "I would prefer not to integrate, because we have a big lead. When you are a leader, you do not share your technology with others," he added.