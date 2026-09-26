Taiwan detects Chinese military aircraft and ships around island

Taiwan's Ministry of National Defense tracked five Chinese military aircraft, six naval vessels and five official Chinese vessels between 6:00 a.m. on Friday and 6:00 a.m. on Saturday.

In response, Taiwan sent its own aircraft and naval vessels, as well as deployed missile systems along the coast.

According to the Ministry of Defense, one of the Chinese People's Liberation Army aircraft crossed the centerline of the Taiwan Strait in the country's northern air defense identification zone.

Since the beginning of the month, the Taiwanese military has recorded a total of 215 cases of Chinese military aircraft activity and 269 cases of vessel activity.

Since September 2020, China has gradually increased the use of so-called gray zone tactics, including through an increasing number of military aircraft and ships operating around Taiwan.