Taiwan accuses Beijing of distorting facts after Trump-Xi meeting

The Chinese Foreign Ministry's statements after the meeting between US President Donald Trump and Chinese leader Xi Jinping, in which Beijing called on the US to oppose Taiwan independence, show that China continues to distort facts.

Beijing's statement after the meeting on Thursday also said that Xi had urged Trump to "approach the Taiwan issue with caution."

China does not represent Taiwan, Taiwan's foreign ministry stressed in an official position.

Only the people of Taiwan have the right to democratically determine their own future, and the two sides of the Taiwan Strait are not subordinate to each other, the ministry also said.

According to The ministry said Taiwan is the responsible party that safeguards peace and stability in the Taiwan Strait and the region. At the same time, the ministry accused China of continuing to carry out actions in the so-called “gray zone“ and making military threats in various parts of East Asia, including in the waters around Taiwan.

The statement also alleged that China has made threats to a number of countries in the region and interfered in normal relations and cooperation between Taiwan and other countries.

The Taiwanese foreign ministry also noted that more than 60 members of the US Congress had expressed support for Taiwan before Xi Jinping's visit to the United States.