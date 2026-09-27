Taiwan thanks Czech president for support at UN General Assembly

Taiwanese Foreign Minister Lin Chia-lung thanked Czech President Petr Pavel on Friday for his statement to the UN General Assembly that the principles on which the organization is founded are also relevant to the Taiwan Strait.

In his speech on Wednesday, Pavel condemned the aggressive behavior of UN member states, specifically mentioning Russia's war against Ukraine. He described the UN as an indispensable forum for dialogue.

Pavel stressed that the United Nations is founded on certain principles. He said these principles are relevant in Ukraine, the South China Sea, and on both sides of the Taiwan Strait.

This is the third time Paul has expressed support for Taiwan at the UN General Assembly, according to a statement from Taiwan's Ministry of Foreign Affairs. The Czech president has done so in 2023 and 2025.

The ministry said it welcomes the concrete actions of democratic partners in supporting Taiwan on the international stage.

As a responsible member of the international community, Taiwan will continue to deepen cooperation with countries that share similar values, including the Czech Republic, the ministry said.

According to the ministry, the countries will jointly oppose the threat of authoritarian expansion.

Several state leaders expressed support for Taiwan's aspiration to gain a role in international organizations during the 81st session of the United Nations General Assembly. Among them were representatives of countries that maintain diplomatic relations with Taipei.