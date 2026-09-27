The task of preserving democracy should not rely on concern and support from abroad, Taiwan Vice President Hsiao Bi-khim said on Saturday.

During a rally in Changhua, she commented on the meeting in Washington between Chinese leader Xi Jinping and US President Donald Trump.

According to officials, relations with the US are expected to continue as before, and after Xi's departure, the Trump administration will continue with arms sales to Taiwan.

Hsiao said that more and more countries are showing increased interest in Taiwan and attach great importance to stability in the Taiwan Strait. However, much work remains to be done to protect democracy, the vice president stressed.

She said the United States and China compete in many areas, including diplomacy, defense, technology, artificial intelligence and supply chains. However, Taiwan and the United States share key long-term interests, she said.

Xiao recalled that the foreign ministers of the United States, Japan and South Korea have recently issued statements opposing the threat of the use of military force in the Taiwan Strait.

At the same time, Taiwan must continue to work on its own to preserve its democracy, the vice president stressed.