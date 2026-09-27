Taiwan calls for closer cooperation with Japan on semiconductors, AI

Taiwanese Foreign Minister Lin Chia-lung called earlier this week for strengthening Taiwan-Japan ties in semiconductors, economic security and other strategic sectors.

During lunch with five Japanese lawmakers, Lin said the two countries should strengthen existing dialogue mechanisms and use Taiwan-US cooperation as a model.

He said future talks could focus on semiconductors, artificial intelligence, smart healthcare, disaster prevention and resilience. Lin said closer ties in these areas could enhance economic security and bring mutual benefits.

The foreign minister also cited regional uncertainty and changes in global supply chains as reasons for closer coordination. He said Taiwan and Japan share values such as freedom, democracy, human rights and the rule of law.

He added that existing agreements on investment, double taxation avoidance and customs cooperation provide a foundation for deepening economic relations. These arrangements could also help foster broader exchanges in strategic industries.

Maehara Seiji, a lawmaker from the Japan Innovation Party, said the visits had helped Japanese lawmakers gain a better understanding of Taiwan's technology sector and economy. According to him, they have also provided an opportunity for a better understanding of cooperation between the government and the private sector.

Maehara pointed out that there is still significant potential for expanding the partnership between the two countries, and expressed hope that bilateral relations will continue to deepen.