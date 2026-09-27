China aims to push US out of First Island Chain

Beijing is seeking to establish control over the First Island Chain and push US military presence to the Second Island Chain, a Taiwan National Security Official said.

According to him, Beijing's campaign consists of three stages.

First, China has been secretly supporting Iran, Russia and North Korea in order to increase the costs for the United States in dealing with global problems, Liberty Times reported. According to the official, this creates conditions for Washington to make concessions regarding the First Island Chain.

Second, Beijing is using think tanks and academics to influence public debate in the US, portraying Taiwan, Japan and the Philippines as “troublemakers” and reinforces the argument that the First Island Chain is a burden on the United States, the representative said.

As a third element of the strategy, Beijing offers what he says are empty promises, including increased purchases of soybeans and liquefied natural gas, as well as help to reduce tensions in the Middle East, in exchange for limiting US security commitments in the region, Liberty Times reported.

The representative said that China is aware that once Taiwan builds full asymmetric defense capabilities, Beijing will have to rethink its military posture in the region and in the Taiwan Strait.

According to him, a possible change in strategy could require even greater military investments by China and undermine its strategic goals.

Regarding US arms sales to Taiwan, the representative said that China is trying to create the impression that tensions would decrease if the US backed down from its commitments in the region. However, he said, Beijing is actually expanding its influence and seeking to change the regional status quo.

Given the close cooperation between Taiwan and the United States in the field of security, arms sales will continue as long as they meet mutual needs for regional security, the representative said.