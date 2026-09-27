The Swiss are voting today in a referendum on whether to enshrine the country's neutrality more strictly in the constitution, a proposal that would limit Bern's ability to impose economic sanctions and cooperate with NATO, Reuters reported, BTA reported.

Swiss neutrality has been internationally recognized since 1815, but the way the government enforces it is not regulated in detail. The right-wing Swiss People's Party (SNP), which supports the initiative, argues that traditional neutrality has been weakened after Bern imposed sanctions on Russia over the war in Ukraine.

The proposal would stipulate in the constitution that Switzerland cannot join or cooperate with a military or defense alliance unless it is attacked. The country would also not be able to join sanctions unless they are approved by the United Nations.

"Switzerland has not fought a war for 200 years because it is permanently armed and neutral", said Christoph Blocher, a supporter of the SNP. According to him, the principle of neutrality has been increasingly respected in recent years, and because of the sanctions, Moscow now sees Switzerland as a party to the conflict.

Most political parties and the Swiss government oppose the proposal. Foreign Minister Ignazio Cassis warned that its adoption would harm national security and prevent Switzerland from participating in joint exercises with NATO.

Public opinion polls show a significant lead for opponents of the initiative. According to one recent poll, 68% intend to vote against it, while 31% support it.

"Swiss voters value neutrality, but they approve of the way the government is currently implementing it," said Fabio Wasserfallen, a professor of European politics in Bern. According to him, the majority also supports sanctions against Russia over the war in Ukraine and does not want this policy to be changed.