Armed with Kalashnikovs killed 17 people in South Africa, police are looking for them

Police in the Republic of South Africa said they were looking for suspects in a shooting at a restaurant in the town of Wedella, southwest of Johannesburg, in which 17 people were killed and 15 were injured, Reuters reported.

The motives for the attack are not yet known, the South African Police Service reported on the social network Ex.

"According to police, the suspects were armed with Kalashnikovs and pistols," the statement said.

The shooting took place yesterday evening and 15 people with gunshot wounds were taken to hospital.

No arrests have been made so far. According to initial information, the attackers opened fire on visitors who were outside the establishment, then went inside and continued shooting.