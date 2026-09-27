Death toll in Java Sea ferry sinking rises to 64

Indonesian rescue teams have found more bodies in the wreckage of a ferry that capsized in the Java Sea two weeks ago, bringing the death toll in the tragedy to 64, the Associated Press reported.

The search for the remaining 71 people still missing and presumed dead has been extended by seven days, said Yudhi Bramanto, director of operations at the National Search and Rescue Agency.

The "Virgo Transport 8" ferry, which was carrying 213 passengers and 30 crew members, lost contact with its operator after setting sail from Surabaya for the island of Borneo. 108 people have been rescued.

On Friday, Bramanto said rescue teams had pulled four bodies from the sunken vessel and seven were found on nearby shores.

Every three days, authorities will assess the rescue operation to decide whether to continue. Under Indonesian regulations, search operations usually last seven days, but the period can be extended if there are reasons to believe that more victims may be found.

Indonesia is an archipelago of more than 17,000 islands, among which ferries are a widely used means of transport. Such incidents occur frequently in the country, with insufficient control over compliance with safety rules cited as one of the main reasons.