Trump: Russia-Ukraine conflict is the most difficult

US President Donald Trump said he continues to work to end the Russia-Ukraine conflict, which he said has been the most difficult of the wars he claims to have helped resolve.

“I have resolved eight wars, most of which I had nothing to do with. I am working on the Russia-Ukraine conflict, which has been the most difficult of all“, Trump said in an interview with American journalist Clay Travis.

The US president did not specify a specific deadline for reaching an agreement. However, he again presented the war in Ukraine as the main unresolved challenge to his diplomatic efforts.

Renewed pressure for negotiations

The statement comes after a new attempt by Washington to resume negotiations. In early September, Trump's special envoy Steve Witkoff and Jared Kushner visited Moscow, where they spoke with Russian President Vladimir Putin. The two then held meetings with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky in Kiev.

According to the Associated Press, the talks in the Ukrainian capital were described by the American side as encouraging, but did not lead to a breakthrough. The possible resumption of trilateral talks, Ukraine's security and a framework for a more permanent cessation of hostilities were discussed.

After the meeting with Putin, Russian officials said that Moscow remained committed to its demands and insisted that what it described as the “root causes” for the conflict. Ukraine, for its part, emphasizes security guarantees and refuses an agreement that would leave the country defenseless in the event of a new attack.

Trump again speaks of “eight wars“

Trump has repeatedly stated that he has helped end eight wars, including the conflicts between India and Pakistan, Israel and Iran, Armenia and Azerbaijan, as well as other regional conflicts. The Associated Press notes that this claim is exaggerated, since some of the conflicts mentioned have not ended with final peace treaties, and in some cases the American role has been limited.

In his speech to the UN General Assembly on September 22, Trump said that he would achieve peace between Russia and Ukraine. Meanwhile, hostilities continue, and Moscow and Kiev have not announced an agreement on a comprehensive ceasefire. Russia and Ukraine have reached separate temporary agreements on specific issues, but not a political agreement to end the war.

Sources: Reuters, Washington Post