Trump did not confirm a license for Ukrainian Patriot missiles

US President Donald Trump did not confirm that he authorized Ukraine to produce interceptor missiles for the Patriot systems. A day earlier, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky said that during their meeting in New York, Trump had said that Ukraine would receive a license to produce these missiles.

When CNN asked the American president about a possible licensing agreement, Trump only confirmed that the topic had been discussed. He did not say whether a final decision had been made and directed his answer to the need for Ukraine and Russia to reach an agreement to end the war.

„We discussed many different topics and on many of them we reached complete understanding. But do you know what I want from him? I want him to make a deal. I want him to make a deal with Putin, and Putin – with it“, Trump said.

The meeting between the two leaders took place during the UN General Assembly in New York. On September 25, Zelensky told reporters that the US president had given his consent for Ukraine to produce Patriot missiles. However, Trump's subsequent response did not publicly confirm this statement.

Kiev insists on its own production

Zelensky has long sought permission from Washington to produce interceptor missiles in Ukraine. He also referred to Trump's statements in July that such an agreement could be reached, possibly with the participation of American defense companies.

Patriot missiles are among the few air defense systems that can shoot down ballistic missiles. The shortage of these munitions on the global market has led to increased demand from dozens of countries and has limited supplies to Ukraine.

The insufficient supply of interceptors makes it difficult for Ukrainian air defenses to repel massive Russian attacks. That is why Kiev is pushing for a long-term solution that would reduce its dependence on American stockpiles and supplies from allies.

The new military aid package does not include Patriot

The Trump administration has made a legal commitment to spend almost all of the $400 million in military aid to Ukraine approved by Congress. However, the package does not include missiles for the Patriot systems, despite Kiev's requests.

It remains unclear whether a formal licensing agreement will be signed between Washington and Kiev, what its scope will be, and when production of Patriot missiles could begin in Ukraine.

Sources: UNIAN, CNN