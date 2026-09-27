Russian drone destroys Rud warehouse in Zhytomyr

A Russian drone has completely destroyed a refrigerated warehouse of the company „Rud“ in Zhytomyr. The strike was carried out on September 5 at around 4:05 p.m. on the southeastern outskirts of the city.

The area of the destroyed building is 4,350 square meters. Along with the warehouse, administrative and household premises were also destroyed. The facility stored finished products, cargo equipment and other property of the company.

„The warehouse with administrative and household premises was destroyed as a result of a hit by an enemy drone“, said the head of the legal department of „Rud“ Olga Blazhkevich. She also announced that criminal proceedings have been initiated in the case, entered into the Unified Register of Pre-Trial Investigations.

The extent of the damage is still being established. The published information does not include a final assessment of the losses, nor data on the restoration of the destroyed facility.

One of the major producers is affected

„Rud“ is considered the largest ice cream producer in Ukraine. The company has been operating since 1998 and occupies about 30% of the national ice cream market.

The company's production complex is located in Zhytomyr, and the enterprise processes more than 35,000 tons of milk annually. Its production reaches over 75,000 retail outlets in Ukraine.

„Rud“ is also among the main Ukrainian exporters of ice cream. The company's products are sold in more than 36 countries, including through the chains “Lidl“, “Kaufland“, “Reve“, “Billa“, “Aldi“, “Tesco“, “Auchan“, “Carrefour“ and “Metro“.

In addition to ice cream, the company produces frozen vegetables and fruits, dough, bakery products, dairy products, and semi-finished products.

The confirmed information about the destroyed warehouse refers to Zhytomyr, not Vinnitsa. Data on explosions in Vinnitsa and an airstrike in several areas are not listed as part of this specific strike.

Sources: 24 Channel, Informer