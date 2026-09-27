Explosions and fires after drone attack in Kiev

Explosions were heard in Kiev during a Russian attack with jet drones. The first signal of an explosion in the capital was given at around 00:16, and later new explosions were reported. The Ukrainian publication “Suspilne“ also reported explosions in the city.

A drone hit a warehouse in the Solomiansky district, where a fire broke out. Kyiv Mayor Vitali Klitschko reported: “A drone hit a warehouse. The fire is raging. Emergency services are on the scene.“

Ukrainska Pravda specifies that the fire broke out on the night of September 27 as a result of a Russian drone hitting it. According to data cited by the publication, drone hits or falling debris were recorded in three districts of Kiev.

An uninhabited building was on fire in the Shevchenkivskyi district. The fire was localized to an area of 30 square meters. In the Solomyanskyi district, the blast wave damaged the facade and windows of a five-story residential building. A woman was injured in the attack, the State Emergency Service of Ukraine reported, quoted by NV.

In Kiev and the Kiev region, the air alert was declared again due to the threat of jet drones. The Ukrainian Air Force warned of aircraft moving towards the capital from various directions, including through the Kiev Reservoir area and along Vyshgorod.

According to the published reports, there is no confirmed data on the number of downed drones and the final amount of damage. Emergency teams continue to work at the sites where hits and falling debris were recorded.

Sources: NV, Ukrainska Pravda