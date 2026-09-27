Seoul insisted that Zelensky not mention the DPRK prisoners handed over to the UN

Ukraine has previously notified South Korea that Volodymyr Zelensky may mention the handover of two North Korean prisoners of war, but Seoul has insisted that the information not be made public. This was stated by a representative of the South Korean presidential team to Korea JoongAng Daily.

According to him, the warning was conveyed through diplomatic channels. The South Korean side knew that the topic could be included in Zelensky's speech, but did not receive clarity on how exactly it would be formulated.

„The Ukrainian side informed us in advance and asked for understanding. We knew through diplomatic channels about the possibility of information on the repatriation of North Korean prisoners of war being included in the speech. It was not clear exactly how it would be formulated,“ the representative said.

Seoul conveyed to Kiev its position that the repatriation of North Korean citizens captured on the Ukrainian front should not be discussed publicly. The South Korean government preferred to settle the case as discreetly as possible in order to avoid additional diplomatic and political complications.

Discrepancy between the preliminary agreement and the speech

According to the South Korean representative, the country has consistently maintained the position that the fate of the prisoners should be decided according to their free will, domestic legislation, international law and humanitarian principles. According to him, Kiev and Seoul have reached a mutual understanding to conduct the procedure without public disclosure.

On September 23, during his speech to the UN General Assembly, Zelensky announced that two North Korean servicemen captured while fighting on the side of Russia had been sent to South Korea. It was this public announcement that caused discontent from President Lee Jae-myung.

Lee said that he did not know why the Ukrainian side decided to disclose the information in violation of the confidentiality agreement, but described the incident as “deeply regrettable”. The South Korean president stressed that the repatriation of North Korean prisoners of war is a sensitive issue with implications for diplomacy, national security and the situation on the Korean Peninsula.

Seoul to continue aid to Ukraine

South Korean Foreign Minister Cho Hyon said that the incident would not change the country's support for Ukraine. He said aid to Kiev would continue as it was separate from the dispute over how information about the two prisoners was released.

South Korea had previously said it was ready to accept North Korean servicemen who voluntarily wished to remain in the country rather than be returned to North Korea or transferred to another country.

Sources: UNIAN, Korea JoongAng Daily