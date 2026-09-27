Ukraine's main budget needs for 2026 have already been financed, said European Commissioner for Economy Valdis Dombrovskis. According to him, Kiev still needs additional military support, but the main part of the budget expenses for the year has been covered.

“Overall, Ukraine's budget needs for this year seem to be largely covered“, Dombrovskis told Euractiv.

The statement comes against the backdrop of a request from Kiev for additional financing of 27 billion dollars. The European Commission and the International Monetary Fund have not yet confirmed the existence of this additional budget deficit.

Dispute over the €90 billion loan

Brussels has not supported the proposals of some European Union countries to accelerate payments on the already agreed loan for Ukraine in the amount of €90 billion. Kiev insists that the funds be provided more quickly in order to cover the declared budget shortfall.

According to information cited by Gazeta.Ru, the European Union is linking additional financial support to progress in reforms. Brussels also proposes to attract Canada, Norway and Japan to the financing.

Talks between Zelensky and von der Leyen

In New York, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky met with European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen. The conversation was devoted to Kiev's financial demands and took place against the backdrop of differences over the size and pace of European aid, Gazeta.Ru reports, citing Bloomberg.

Ukraine is demanding help to cover a deficit of about $27 billion and for accelerated disbursement of the 90 billion euro loan. The European side has so far stated that the main budgetary needs for 2026 have been secured, while the need for additional military support remains.

Sources: Gazeta.Ru, Euractiv, Bloomberg