175,000 people protested against welfare cuts in Germany

Around 175,000 people took part in protests in 15 German cities against planned cuts to state spending and reforms to the labor and pension systems. The demonstrations were organized under the slogan “Hard-earned! Your job. Your health. Your pension“.

The unions called for a “strong welfare state“ and warned that secure jobs, good working conditions and the protection of labor rights were at stake. The German Trade Union Confederation reported a total of 175,000 participants in the protests across the country.

The largest number of protesters gathered in Nuremberg

According to police authorities, between 20,000 and 25,000 people protested in Nuremberg. In Stuttgart, around 16,000 people took part, in Frankfurt am Main around 15,000, and in Hanover around 13,000.

In Essen, police estimated the number of demonstrators at around 12,000. In Freiburg, around 4,500 people took part, and in Berlin around 13,000. about 5,500. Rallies with thousands of participants were also held in Hamburg, Kiel, Rostock, Magdeburg, Leipzig, Erfurt and Saarbrücken.

Unions oppose reforms

In Essen, the leader of the German Trade Union Confederation, Yasmine Fahimi, spoke to the protesters. She criticized the plans of Chancellor Friedrich Merz's government for changes to labor law and the pension system, as well as intentions to limit social benefits.

The mass demonstrations took place against the backdrop of concerns about job security in a number of sectors, including the automotive industry. The dispute over the direction of social policy also intensified after regional elections in Berlin and Mecklenburg-Western Pomerania, which proved difficult for Merz's party.

The pension system is at the center of the planned changes. Over the weekend, a dispute arose between the parties in the ruling coalition over the provision of social services. Against this backdrop, Merz declared in mid-September: “Reforms must continue“.

Sources: BTA, DPA