Federal Foreign Minister Johann Vaddeful met with his Russian counterpart Sergei Lavrov in a surprise meeting on the sidelines of the UN General Assembly in New York. The conversation, which lasted about 20 minutes, was the first bilateral meeting between the German and Russian foreign ministers in years. According to Vaddeful, it took place thanks to the mediation of third parties. "I was contacted by many colleagues from other countries and was told that Russia is ready for talks," the Federal Foreign Minister said in an interview with German public broadcaster ARD. Many advised him to hold the conversation, and some even asked him to do so.

Vadeful: The drone incident "crossed the line"

During the conversation, the two foreign ministers discussed the consequences of Russia's aggressive war against Ukraine. Specifically, according to Vadeful, they discussed the export of grain from Ukraine and Russia. "A country like Egypt needs this urgently. There is a danger of famine." Advocating for something like this is the right thing to do, Vadeful emphasized.

Lavrov and Vadeful also talked about the drone incident at Leipzig airport. "A drone that could really have caused a plane crash was launched there by Russian hands," he emphasized to ARD. The German top diplomat explained to Lavrov, "that this has crossed a line and that we expect that something like this will not happen again, and that we are ready to react at any time." The federal government blames Russia for the incident with the drone at the airport, which is an important transport hub for supporting Ukraine.

During their meeting, Wadeful also stressed that Germany's support for Ukraine was "completely intact" and that Russia should sit at the negotiating table. "There is no justification for this war, which is claiming countless victims, including Russian victims, but above all among civilians in Ukraine," Wadeful said.

"It is right to have a dialogue"

"Unfortunately, Russia is not ready to end the war at the moment. However, I think it is right to have a dialogue. This is the task of both foreign ministries and diplomacy," the German foreign minister also told ARD. He does not believe that this conversation changes German foreign policy in any way.

Vadeful said that Germany defends international law and stands by Ukraine, which he explained once again to Lavrov. Conducting talks is one of the main tasks of a foreign minister - even with partners with whom there are fundamental differences, he said in the ARD interview. "You know, you don't have to negotiate with friends, you have to negotiate with opponents. This is one of the basic principles of foreign policy, which also applies in this case."

"Talking to Russia - that's exactly what we're doing"

"To all those who constantly repeat that Germany should negotiate, that Germany should finally talk to Russia, I now answer: that's exactly what we're doing. And Russia, unfortunately, is not showing any willingness to take a constructive position for negotiations at the moment," Wadeful added.

After the conversation, the Russian foreign minister immediately questioned its usefulness and noted no progress. Lavrov told the DPA news agency that Berlin could have simply called him on the phone.

This was the first conversation at this level since the start of Russia's aggressive war against Ukraine in 2022. Then-Foreign Minister Analena Baerbock met with Sergei Lavrov in Moscow in January 2022. Since then, representatives of the German and Russian governments have attended various international meetings together, but direct talks at the level of foreign ministers have not taken place.