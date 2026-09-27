Floods and landslides kill dozens in India and Nepal

Heavy rains and storms have triggered floods and landslides that have killed 56 people in India, while 14 people have died in Nepal and 11 others are missing, Reuters reported. Nepalese authorities have warned of possible further flash floods.

Authorities are carrying out rescue operations in affected areas and distributing relief supplies, while officials have been instructed to assess damage to crops and provide compensation.

In addition to the 56 deaths in India, 46 people have been injured and more than 1,000 houses have been damaged.

Nepalese authorities have warned of possible flash floods in 49 of the country's 77 districts, with more than half of them at high risk of flooding or flash floods, as the levels of major rivers and their tributaries continue to rise.

A spokesman for Nepal's National Disaster Risk Management Agency said that Rasuwa and Nuwakot districts, hit by deadly floods last month that killed more than 1,450 people, and thousands remain missing, should remain vigilant, but are not currently considered high-risk areas.

Power supply has been completely cut off in the Manang, Mustang, Myagdi and Baglung districts, with authorities working to restore it, officials from the Ministry of Power said.

The inflowing waters of the Rahuganga River have damaged the structure and poles of the power grid of a 40-megawatt hydroelectric project, said Biraj Bhakta Shrestha, Minister of Water Resources and Power.

In India, the Central Water Commission said that 30 river monitoring stations in seven states are reporting a severe situation. The levels of several major rivers, including the Ganges, Gandak, Kosi, Bagmati and Narmada, have exceeded critical levels.

The floods and landslides have also disrupted telecommunications in parts of Nepal due to damage to fiber-optic cables and the power grid.

In a separate incident in Nepal, ten local workers are missing after an avalanche buried the base camp below Mount Himlung Himal in the northern Manang district, tourism officials said.

The workers were setting up tents for foreign climbers who were not at the site when the avalanche struck.