Iranian army ready to respond to possible new US strikes

The Iranian armed forces are ready to respond to possible new US strikes, Iranian army spokesman Mohammad Akraminya said, quoted by state media, BTA reported.

He made the statement after US President Donald Trump announced that he had rejected an Iranian proposal to open the Strait of Hormuz and cease hostilities.

Akraminya said that the Iranian armed forces are fully prepared for a possible new confrontation. He warned that in the event of a new US attack, the US would suffer more serious damage.

Separately, Iranian army commander Amir Hatami said that the war is at a “critical and decisive stage“. He said Tehran would not accept a situation in which Iran is deprived of the opportunity to trade while foreign powers continue to use the strategic sea lanes in the region.

"If Iran cannot trade, if Iran cannot live, no one will be able to trade or live. The Strait of Hormuz is the strait of our dignity and honor, and we will not allow the country's enemies to use this important logistical route while the Iranian people are deprived of this opportunity,“ Khatami said.