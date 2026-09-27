The British Defense Secretary said the country faces the highest risk of war he has seen in his lifetime

British Defense Secretary Wes Streeting has identified Russia and President Vladimir Putin as the biggest threat to Britain's security. He warned that the country was facing the highest risk of war he had seen in his lifetime, DPA reported.

According to him, it was this threat that was behind the British government's decision to undertake "the biggest permanent increase in defense spending since the end of the Cold War."

In an interview with the Sun newspaper, published before the start of the annual conference of the British Labor Party in Liverpool, Streeting said: "Without a doubt, the biggest threat to Britain is Russia and President Putin."

"There is a war going on on our continent. We have a Russian president with imperialist ambitions who is constantly testing the defense of Britain and NATO, as well as the strength of our alliances," he said.

Streeting expressed confidence that Britain currently has what it takes to guarantee its security. However, he said this will not remain the case if the country does not continue to strengthen its defense capabilities over the next five years.

"Strength deters, and deterrence significantly reduces the likelihood of ending up where we do not want to be, namely at war with Russia or any other country," he said.