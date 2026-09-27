France sends only defensive assets to Saudi Arabia

France will send only defensive military assets to Saudi Arabia, which will be used to protect oil exports through the Red Sea. This was stated by French Foreign Minister Jean-Noel Barrot to the television “France 2“, quoted by Agence France-Presse.

The decision includes soldiers, radars and defensive systems for the Saudi crude oil export terminal Yanbu. A few days ago, French President Emmanuel Macron announced that the assets will be deployed to protect the facility, which was attacked by Yemeni Houthi rebels. According to Paris, the measure should also help limit pressure on fuel prices.

Paris: France will not be a party to the war

When asked whether the Houthis could perceive the French presence as participation in hostilities, Barrot replied: “Not at all. This is a strictly defensive measure.“ He pointed out that France had already deployed military assets to protect its allies and partners without being considered a belligerent.

As an example, the minister recalled the operations to protect the airspace of the United Arab Emirates from Iranian drones. He said the scale of the new deployment would depend on the needs expressed by Saudi Arabia, France's capabilities and developments in the situation.

Opposition calls for parliamentary debate

The deployment of French forces has sparked calls for a debate in parliament. The radical left's presidential candidate, Jean-Luc Mélenchon, is calling for a vote under Article 35 of the French Constitution.

Barrot responded that there would be "thousands of opportunities" for debate and suggested that such a vote be recommended after a four-month period. Mélenchon warned that sending troops would mean France establishing itself in a military theatre. He also raised the question of how Paris would react if the base was hit.

Pressure on oil routes

The new French decision comes against the backdrop of renewed fighting in Yemen and a Houthi offensive on the Red Sea coast. The reduction in traffic through the Bab el-Mandeb Strait has a serious impact on Saudi Arabia, the world's largest exporter of crude oil.

Bab el-Mandeb is a key sea route between Europe and Asia via the Red Sea and the Suez Canal. Its importance for Saudi Arabia has increased further after Iran began to seriously impede shipping through the Strait of Hormuz on the other side of the Arabian Peninsula.

Sources: BTA